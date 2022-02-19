Mobile Blood Donation Camp by Odisha Mo Parivar & Jai Odisha

Insight Bureau: To maintain a balance between blood donation and blood supply, Jai Odisha has organized a blood donation camp in association with Odisha Mo Parivar.

It was held at the Durga Puja Mandap in Shahid Nagar and inaugurated by the staffs of the Satyanagar crematorium.

The employees of the crematorium, who have been working day and night for two years during the Covid period and provide continuous service to the people of the State, were also honored.

In view of the Covid restrictions, the camp was run entirely in a mobile vehicle mode and a total of 84 units of blood were collected.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Convenor of the Odisha Mo Parivar, Arup Patnaik was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Ex-corporator Umanath Mishra, Naren Sahu, Prakash Tripathi and Bibhudatta Das were the other guests.

Inspired by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Blood donation camp was organized by the Odisha Mo Parivar. Its main goal is to maintain a consistent balance of blood supply.

The President of Jai Odisha, Rudra Narayan Samantaraya urged the social organizations, educational institutions, communities and associations to organize similar blood donation camps in the coming days at regular intervals.