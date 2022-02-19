Child Marriage bid foiled in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Where the Government is trying really hard to eradicate child marriage from the country, there a number of such cases reported regularly. As per recent report a child marriage has been successfully stopped in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to sources, a child marriage was going to take place at Garden moon Mandap of Dumduma Housing Board Colony in Bhubaneswar. Received a message from a concerned person, CDPO Sandhya Rani Devi of CHILDLINE Bhubaneswar and Khandagiri Police reached at the place. They successfully stopped the marriage and rescued the girl child.

In the anganwadi report it is proved that the minor was born in 2005 but the family prepared a false Adhar card mentioning 2000 as her birth year.

Notably, the child is now at Childline. A intimation regarding to the marriage is given to additional CWC and DCPO of Khordha. A case will be filed at Khandagiri Police station today by the CDPO and the girl will be produced before CWC today.