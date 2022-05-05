Know the Bullion Rates Today: May 5, 2022

Insight Bureau: India holds 7.5% of the total gold world wide, securing 7th position in the list of top 10 countries with highest amount of gold possessions. Investors now a days are showing keen interest towards investment in gold as it provides good returns. Let us now have a look on the prices for today.

In India, the gold rate is ₹ 47,400 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold on May 5, 2022. For 24-carat gold, the rate was ₹ 51,700. As compared to yesterday, the prices have picked up pace as compared to yesterday.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.