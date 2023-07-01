Mission 2024: BJP to prepare Odisha Blueprint in Guwahati on July 6

TNI Bureau: Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will prepare the Blueprint for Odisha in Guwahati on July 6.

Party President JP Nadda, along with top leaders, Odisha Prabhari Sunil Bansal, Daggubati Purandeswari will be chairing a series of consultative meetings for the upcoming 2024 general election. Principal strategist of the party, Amit Shah may attend the meeting.

The party President Nadda will chair meetings with in-charge of state units, party state presidents, senior office-bearers and Morchas.

The President of Odisha unit of BJP, Manmohan Samal and State General Secretary (Organisation) Manas Mohanty will attend this crucial meeting at Guwahati.