Minority Status for Hindus in Some States: SC steps in

Insight Bureau: The supreme court granted three months time to the central Government to hold consultations with various state governments on the issue of granting minority status to Hindus in states where they are outnumbered by other communities.

The court said that it is not appreciating the change of stand by the Centre on the said issue. The top court also directed the Centre to file a status report on consultations with states and posted the case for further hearing on August 30. A bench headed by Justice Sanjaya kishan Kaul said it doesn’t appreciate the Centre changing its stands on the plea seeking minority status for Hindus in some states.

The bench told the Centre that if it wants to hold consultation with states with regard to granting minority status to Hindus where they are outnumbered by other communities then it should do so.