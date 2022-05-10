Evening News Insight – May 10, 2022

Cyclone Asani: Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati on high alert. 60 ODRAF teams deployed in Odisha districts as IMD predicts heavy rain tomorrow.

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
➡️ 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278929.
 
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves master plan of Rs 1500 cr for development of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).
 
➡️Cyclone Asani likely to make landfall near Kakinada-Visakhapatnam; IMD sounds red alert for Andhra coast.
➡️Indian Railways launch ‘Baby Berth’ for infants.
 
➡️ LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Sirhama Anantnag encounter; Search still going on: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
 
➡️ India to send twin satellites DISHA to study earth’s upper atmosphere.
 
➡️ ITBP first to induct batch of women canine squad handlers among CAPFs.
 
➡️ Delhi reports 1118 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1015 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 5471.
 
➡️ J&K: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter; operation in progress.
 
➡️ Ex-Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, family flee to naval base.
