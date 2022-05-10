Evening News Insight – May 10, 2022
Cyclone Asani: Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Rayagada, Gajapati on high alert. 60 ODRAF teams deployed in Odisha districts as IMD predicts heavy rain tomorrow.
➡️ 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278929.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves master plan of Rs 1500 cr for development of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).
➡️President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony – 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
➡️Cyclone Asani likely to make landfall near Kakinada-Visakhapatnam; IMD sounds red alert for Andhra coast.
➡️Indian Railways launch ‘Baby Berth’ for infants.
➡️ LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Sirhama Anantnag encounter; Search still going on: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
➡️ India to send twin satellites DISHA to study earth’s upper atmosphere.
➡️ ITBP first to induct batch of women canine squad handlers among CAPFs.
➡️ Delhi reports 1118 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1015 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 5471.
➡️ J&K: Two terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter; operation in progress.
➡️ Ex-Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, family flee to naval base.
