Ministry Reshuffle in Odisha Tomorrow

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to effect ministry reshuffle tomorrow. The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow morning at 11:45 AM.

Process has begun for the same. All Ministers reportedly submitted their resignation to the CM’s office.

Some reports suggest that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has also resigned from his post.

Many new faces including youth and women may be part of the new Cabinet.