Team Naveen: Who will get the Nod?

Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will effect a major Cabinet reshuffle tomorrow. All Ministers have already resigned from the Ministry. The new Ministers may take oath at around 11:45 AM tomorrow at the Raj Bhavan.

Surjya Narayan Patro, who resigned as the Speaker, may take oath as a Cabinet Minister although there is no confirmation yet. Some sources say he may not take any post to pave way for younger generation.

Senior Ministers Naba Das, Susanta Singh, Prafulla Mallick and Tukuni Sahu may get better portfolios.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Badri Narayan Patra, Pratap Deb, Pradip Amat, Sarada Nayak, Ashwini Patra, Pritiranjan Ghadei, may take oath as the new Ministers. Names of Basanti Hembram and Latika Pradhan are also doing the rounds.

Among the young faces, Rohit Pujari, Debesh Acharya, Byomkesh Rai, Rudra Maharathy and Devi Ranjan Tripathy may be inducted into Team Naveen. Manohar Randhari may get the nod from Nabarangpur district.

Odisha Assembly may get a Woman Speaker – either Usha Devi or Pramila Mallick.

Controversial Ministers Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Pratap Jena, Arun Sahoo and Bikram Keshari Arukha may not be repeated. Ranendra Pratap Swain and Premananda Nayak may not get the nod, it’s being speculated.

Some non-performers like Padmini Dian, Raghunandan Das, Samir Ranjan Dash and Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi may not get the nod again.