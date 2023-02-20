Amit Shah is the Biggest Enemy of Maharashtra & Marathis: Sanjay Raut

TNI Bureau: Two days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party name and symbol of ‘bow and arrow,’ to the group, in a setback to Uddhav Thackeray’s party, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and called him as the biggest enemy of Maharashtra and Marathis.

As quoted by the Saamna article, Rout alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees was spent to break Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena is Maharashtra’s self-respect & honour, he said adding that Balasaheb Thackeray formed Shiv Sena for Maharashtra’s self-respect.

“What does it mean if you are indulging in mockery by breaking & purchasing Shiv Sena, questioned the senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

“Shiv Sena will not end. It is ember, it is fire, it won’t extinguish,” Raut added.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has moved the Supreme Court on this issue.