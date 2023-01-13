Met Issues Yellow Warning For Dense Fog In Odisha For Next Three Days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for sense fog in Odisha for the next three days.

As per the forecast of the weather department dense fog likely to prevail over several districts of the State between January 13 and January 15.

Here’s day and district-wise Yellow Warning of the IMD:

Day-1 (valid up to 8.30 AM of 13.01.2023):

Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Khurda.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 8.30 AM of 13.01.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 14.01.2023):

Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonj Mayurbhanj.

Day-3 (valid from 8.30 AM of 14.01.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 15.01.2023):