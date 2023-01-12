Bhubaneswar Dot Fest to hold International Food Festival

TNI Bureau: The second edition of ‘Dot Fest’, a festival of music, dance, food and story-telling, will be organized in the Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar from January 15 to 29.

It will have Bollywood celebrities and international storytellers performing. The festival will coincide with the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup that will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha from January 13 to 29.

Around 80–90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup participating countries will be served in international stalls for locals and tourists to get an exquisite taste. A total of six international stalls and 24 state stalls including that of Odisha, will be presenting national and regional delicacies to set up the food court during the International Food Festival. The event will also feature 4 government stalls with cuisine participation from Millet Mission and Koraput Café among others.

Book your Tickets for the star studded evenings at:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/fest/ET00349623

The event is curated by Mr. Hemant Oberoi, the Executive Chef of the Taj Hotels, with more than 42 years of experience. An interactive session was also organised with him to take from his valuable suggestions and make the fest a grand success. In addition to this, the International Food Festival at .FEST is being organised in association with Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha.

Sailing on India’s mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastics, the authorities have restricted the use of single-use plastic during the .FEST and will use biodegradable materials instead, for serving.