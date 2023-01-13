TNI Morning News Headlines – January 13, 2023

➡️ Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain goes missing in Cuttack, police found her scooter from forest in the Athagarh area. ➡️ Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates biggest Rice husk mosaic art of MEN’S HOCKEY WORLD CUP at Indoor stadium, Subarnapur district to cheer In dian Hockey team with the message ‘Chak De India’. ➡️ Dense Fog disrupts Traffic in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack; yellow warning issued for Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Kandhamal for 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha Vigilance officials arrested the forest range officer of Ujjalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district Sangram Keshari Manihira on DA Case.

➡️ 10 people died and several others injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world’s longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh worth more than Rs 1000 crores.

➡️ Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away at the age of 75. His daughter confirms the sad news.

➡️ Writer of Paan Singh Tomar, Sanjay Chouhan passes away. He was 62.

➡️ Ukrainian military says strike kills over 100 Russian solders in Soledar.

➡️ India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in second ODI, win series.