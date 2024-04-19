Mercury rises to 44 Degrees Celsius in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury rose to 44 Degrees Celsius in Odisha for first time in 2024,

Two places Boudh and Baripada recorded the maximum temperature of over 44 degree Celsius today. While a Boudh boiled at 44.3 degrees at 44.2 degrees, Baripada turned out to be the second hottest place of in Odisha.

Apart from Boudh and Baripada, 10 places of the State witnessed the maximum temperature of 43 degrees or above today. They are Jharsuguda (43.8), Angul (43.7), Titilagarh (43.5), Balangir (43), Bhawanipatna (43), Malkangiri (43), Nuapada (43) and Nayagarh (43).

Likewise, Bhubaneswar reported a temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius while Cuttack saw 42.7 degrees Celsius.