Businessman found dead in Bhubaneswar Guest House under mysterious circumstances

TNI Bureau: A businessman was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at a Guest House in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Tapan Prasad Acharjya of Phulbani in Kandhamal district. He is the owner of a Bhubaneswar-based enterprise named Subham Bio CNG Pvt Ltd.

The 45-year-old businessman, who reached Bhubaneswar to attend a corporate meeting, booked a room at Shanti Guest House in Gajapati Nagar under Maitri Vihar police limits and he was allotted Room No 202.

However, the staff of the Guest House informed the police after finding Tapan’s body lying in a pool of blood under the bed. Later, a team of cops from Maitri Vihar police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending the body to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

Police also informed about Tapan’s death to his family members.