HWC 2023: Team Blackswan meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: K-Pop girl group BLACKSWAN members including Odisha’s Sriya Lenka met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The famous K-Pop group met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas in the presence of Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian ahead of HWC2023 Celebrations.

Berhampur born Indian American singer Lisa Mishra and talented singer from Koraput-Namita Melka also met the Chief Minister, who apart from wishing them best wishes presented each of them the Jersey of Indian Hockey team.

This is the first time that Sriya Lenka will perform in her home state after she joined the K-Pop group in May last year. With this, she became the first-ever Indian to become a professional K-pop artiste.

The BLACKSWAN members will perform during the glittering and star-studded opening ceremony, which has been titled “Celebrating the Spirit of Hockey.”