Petrol Prices breach Rs 100 Mark in 16 Districts of Odisha

TNI Bureau: The rising petrol prices have added to the woes of consumers during the worst wave of Corona Pandemic. Not only petrol, the diesel prices are also soaring high. Petrol prices have breached the Rs 100 mark in at least 16 districts of Odisha.

They include: Malkangiri (Rs 103.95), Nabarangpur (Rs 103.08), Koraput (Rs 103.08), Rayagada (Rs 102.65), Kalahandi (Rs 101.57), Nuapada (Rs 101.22), Gajapati (Rs 101.13), Keonjhar (Rs 100.76), Balangir (Rs 100.55), Kandhamal (Rs 100.43), Boudh (Rs 100.30), Mayurbhanj (Rs 100.27), Ganjam (Rs 100.23), Sonepur (Rs 100.16), Angul (Rs 100.17) and Bargarh (Rs 100.02).

Some other districts have crossed Rs 99 mark and may hit the century within the next couple of days – Bhadrak, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh. Currently, Jagatsinghpur district has recorded the lowest petrol prices at Rs 98.37 per litre!

There is no respite for the people on Diesel front, which may lead to further hike in essential commodities making the life difficult for common people. Diesel prices have already breached the Rs 100 mark in 4 districts – Malkangiri (Rs 101.52), Koraput (Rs 100.68), Nabarangpur (Rs 100.68) and Rayagada (Rs 100.25). At Rs 96.09 per litre, Jagatsinghpur district is selling the lowest diesel in Odisha!