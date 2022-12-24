India need 100 Runs More with 6 Wickets in Hand

TNI Bureau: When Bangladesh bowled out for 231 in the second innings, setting a victory target of 145 for India in the second Test match in Dhaka, it looked like a cakewalk for the visitors.

But, the Bangladesh bowlers had different plans on this turning wicket. India slumped to 37/4 with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Pujara and Virat Kohli making early departure.

Axar Patel and Jayadev Unadkat were sent ahead of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer – a wise decision to save them during the fag end of the day. India finished Day 3 at 45/4 and need 100 more runs to win this Test match.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Axar Patel, the only player so far in India’s second innings to reach double digit score, is batting on 26.

India will rely on Pant, Iyer and Ashwin to prevent a shocking defeat in this Test. The first hour of Day 4 will be very crucial for both teams.

Scores: Bangladesh 227 & 231; India 314 & 45/4.