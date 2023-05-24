Massive Seizure of Explosives in raids in Rural West Bengal

Kolkata, TNI Bureau: In a series of raids conducted across rural West Bengal, the police have made significant seizures of explosives and banned firecrackers. At least 100 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in operating illegal manufacturing factories. The raids, which began on Monday and continued overnight, targeted various locations in Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas districts.

According to a senior police official, approximately 34,000 kg of explosives and banned firecrackers have been confiscated so far. The arrests were made during the recent raids conducted in Nadia, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas. A total of 132 cases have been registered in connection with these seizures.

These enforcement actions were prompted by a series of unfortunate incidents involving blasts at illegal firecracker manufacturing units in rural Bengal. Over the course of eight days, there were three blast incidents resulting in the loss of 17 lives, along with a devastating fire at a godown. The latest explosion occurred in Egra, Purba Medinipur, on May 16, claiming 12 lives, including that of the main suspect. On Monday, three members of a family lost their lives in Budge Budge, South 24 Parganas, due to another blast, while no casualties were reported in a blast at Dubrajpur, Birbhum, on the same day. Additionally, two individuals died in a fire at a carbide godown in Malda on Tuesday.

In response to these incidents, the West Bengal government has decided to close down the ‘Bazi bazar’ (firecracker market) in Haral, Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district. Traders in the area have been instructed to surrender all their raw materials to the local police station as a precautionary measure. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled a meeting with the traders from Haral at the state secretariat, where the government plans to establish clusters of firecracker manufacturing units.

In light of the recent events and the potential risks associated with illegal firecracker manufacturing, the authorities have directed the police of the various districts to submit reports on the seizures of explosives, firecrackers, and arrests to the state secretariat by May 29.