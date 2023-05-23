TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2023

18 candidates from Odisha cracked the Civil Services Exam 2022. Anup Das topped the list with 38th rank followed by Pranita (42), Kasturi Panda (67) and Sushree Suvangi Khuntia secured 248th rank.

