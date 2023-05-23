TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2023

➡️Odisha Government bans use of Ganja at Siva temples in the State.
➡️18 candidates from Odisha cracked the Civil Services Exam 2022. Anup Das topped the list with 38th rank followed by Pranita (42), Kasturi Panda (67) and Sushree Suvangi Khuntia secured 248th rank.
➡️Laikera and Kirimera are the 23rd integrated tribal development agencies in Odisha. The state Government created nine new posts for the new body, which has been renamed as Jharsuguda Integrated Development Agency.
➡️UPSC declares results of Civil Services Examination 2022; six positions were occupied by women out of top 10 rank. Female candidate Ishita Kishore become the topper in the examination.
➡️Civil Services Exam 2022: Three women students from Delhi University secure top 4 ranks.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greet the members of the Indian diaspora at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
➡️Nine killed after container truck collides with bus on Nagpur-Pune Highway.
➡️PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate new Parliament building, official invite out.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
➡️A 27-year-old woman gave birth to five children at the RIMS Ranchi in Jharkhand.
➡️Go First airline said they have no definite timeline for the resumption of operations yet.
➡️GooglePay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India.
➡️Exchange of Rs 2,000 notes starts today.
➡️Wrestlers take out march from Jantar Mantar to India Gate, demanding arrest of WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
