TNI Morning News Headlines – May 24, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia,
➡️Youth, identified as Saroj Panigrahi killed while returning Home from Sital Sasthi Jatra in Balangir.
➡️Four of family murdered by relative over land dispute in Odisha’s Bargarh; Police arrest two more persons including the wife and son of accused.
➡️Forest Guard Death in Similipal Sanctuary: 2 accused poachers arrested.
➡️Odia entrepreneur Rekha Acharya gets 2023 Women in Technology award by Dallas Business Journals in US.
➡️Mercury crosses 40 Degree C at 22 places.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney.
➡️Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru.
➡️Peter Dutton, Australia’s Leader of the Opposition, called on PM Narendra Modi today in Sydney, Australia.
Related Posts

Massive Seizure of Explosives in raids in Rural West Bengal

TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Seven dead in a road accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar, J&K.
➡️RJD, DMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building on 28th May.
➡️All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut.
➡️Indian banking system remains stable, resilient with strong capital, liquidity position and improving asset quality: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
➡️Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies due to cardiac arrest. He was 51.
➡️Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played the role of Jasmine in the iconic show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ dies in road accident.
➡️Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India.
➡️US lawmakers want Modi to address joint session of Congress.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.