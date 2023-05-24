TNI Morning News Headlines – May 24, 2023

➡️ Youth, identified as Saroj Panigrahi killed while returning Home from Sital Sasthi Jatra in Balangir.

➡️ Four of family murdered by relative over land dispute in Odisha’s Bargarh; Police arrest two more persons including the wife and son of accused.

➡️ Forest Guard Death in Similipal Sanctuary: 2 accused poachers arrested.

➡️ Odia entrepreneur Rekha Acharya gets 2023 Women in Technology award by Dallas Business Journals in US.

➡️ Mercury crosses 40 Degree C at 22 places.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

➡️ Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru.

➡️ Peter Dutton, Australia’s Leader of the Opposition, called on PM Narendra Modi today in Sydney, Australia.

➡️ Seven dead in a road accident at Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar, J&K.

➡️ RJD, DMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), NCP will not attend the inaugural function of the New parliament building on 28th May.

➡️ All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut.

➡️ Indian banking system remains stable, resilient with strong capital, liquidity position and improving asset quality: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies due to cardiac arrest. He was 51.

➡️ Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played the role of Jasmine in the iconic show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ dies in road accident.

➡️ Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India.