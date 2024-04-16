BJP approaches CEO against BJD Leader VK Pandian

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached the CEO against BJD leader VK Pandian for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

In its memorandum to the CEO, BJP alleged that Pandian openly violated the model code of conduct of elections today. Pandian was accompanied by Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal and BJD’s Cuttack Chaudwar MLA candidate when he went to the SCB Medical College and Hospital to meet the person injured in the bus accident which took place last evening in Jajpur district.

It is very unfortunate that the way the Commissionerate Police had made arrangements for the BJD leader Pandian’s visit to the hospital, alleged the delegation led by former State President Samir Mohanty.

They also alleged that when the faults of the government officers are pointed out the ruling party becomes reactive and tries to protect them. The officers also are providing security to the BJD leaders. All these are complete violations of the model code of conduct. This is the evidence that there will not be an arbitrary and impartial election in the state, claimed the party while demanding action against the BJD leader.

Party Spokesperson Satyabrata Panda, Dilip Mallick, State secretary Kasturi Mishra and State Media In-charge Sujit Kumar Das were part of the delegation.