Masks No Longer MANDATORY in Flights; but Advisable to Wear

By Sagar Satapathy
Face Masks Covid
TNI Bureau: In view of the decline of Covid cases across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has made it clear that wearing face masks would not be mandatory for the air travellers going forward.

There won’t be any penal provisions for not wearing masks. However, the passengers have been advised to use mask/face covers as the Covid threat still persists.

The change in guidelines will be applicable to both domestic and international air travel. The has been taken in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

