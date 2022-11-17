Odisha Govt launches CM Education Award @ Rs 100 Crore Per Annum

TNI Bureau: CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the Chief Minister’s Award for Education for 5T transformed schools and other schools. Suravi 2022 launched the “CM’s Award for Education” to make the educational ecosystem aspirational by including recognition and reward for all stakeholders during the State Level Children Festival’s concluding ceremony.

As a result, the state hopes to improve education standards and foster a spirit of competition among students by announcing the awards. According to the programme, the government will annually recognize exceptional students, educational institutions, administrators, instructors, sarpanches, school management committees, and past students with the aid of Rs 100 crore.

In order to nurture healthy competition and advance improved educational outcomes, the programme is set to benefit 50,000 students, 1500 teachers, headmasters, senior education officers, alumni committees, SMC members, and Gram Panchayats.

At the very same time, the Chief Minister also unveiled the DigiLocker system for the Board of Secondary Education and Council for Higher Secondary Education. Certificates, grade reports, and other student documents can be stored secure in this virtual locker and easily accessible eliminating any chance of theft or loss.

The Chief Minister also introduced a coffee table book, magazine, and Mo School weekly on this occasion in addition to presenting awards to the students for their accomplishments in a variety of subjects.

The chief minister’s strong leadership and educational vision have indeed been complimented by the ministers of science and technology, Ashok Panda, and schools and mass education, Samir Dash. They said that the state’s educational system will undergo a revolutionary transition as a result of school transformation, the Mo School programme, and other initiatives.

Keynote addresses were given by Mr. Susanta Kumar Rout and MLAs from Bhubaneswar (North) and Bhubaneswar (Central), respectively. Avasthy S, the School and Mass Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary, presented a welcome address before the OSEPA Project Director offered a vote of gratitude.