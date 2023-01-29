Bullets fired at Odisha Minister Naba Das in Brajarajnagar

Breaking News! ASI of Police Gopal Das fired shots at Odisha Minister Naba Das while on his way to attend an event. The incident occurred at the Gandi Chhak in Brajarajnagar.

The ASI who was deployed at the Gandhi Chhak Police Outpost, fired at Naba Das, confirmed Brajarajnagar SDPO.

According to reports, the bullet hit Naba Kishore Das in his chest. At least 5 rounds of bullets were reportedly fired at him.

He has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He may be air-lifted to Bhubaneswar, it is believed.

Further details are awaited.