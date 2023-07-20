Manipur incident shamed 140 Cr people of Country, guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi

By Sagarika Satapathy
Manipur incident shamed 140 Cr people of Country, guilty won't be spared: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked and termed it as shameful for the 140-crore people of the country.

Talking to media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he said: “My heart is filled with pain and anger, and the guilty will not be spared.”

The incident is shameful for the civil society, the Prime Minister said and assured the nation that what happened with daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – July 20, 2023

TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He asked all chief ministers to maintain law and order situation in the state and ensure safety of women.

Saying that people-friendly bills will be presented in the House, he appealed to the MPs to cooperate during discussion on them.

(IANS)

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.