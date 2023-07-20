TNI Morning News Headlines – July 20, 2023

➡️ Low pressure forms over northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha: IMD.
➡️Bhadrak: At least 25 injured after a bus carrying around 70 tourists from Kolkata overturns near a petrol pump under Bhandaripokhari police station.
➡️Deloitte India planned to increase its staff strength at its Capability Enhancement Centre (CEC) in Odisha capital to 5,000 in next 2 years.
➡️9 killed, 13 injured in a road accident on ISKCON flyover in Ahmedabad.
➡️One person arrested in Manipur in connection with the horrific video that surfaced yesterday. Police say efforts are on to identify & arrest other perpetrators.
➡️Monsoon session of Parliament begins today amidst outrage over the situation in Manipur.
➡️Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect to the Members of the House who died recently.
➡️AAP’s Sushil Kumar Rinku takes oath as a Member of the Parliament, in Lok Sabha.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks silence on Manipur incident, urges all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their States.
➡️Government directs Twitter and other social media platforms not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.
➡️Sensex falls 171.62 points to 66,925.82 in early trade; Nifty declines 48.6 points to 19,784.55.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️President of China Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing.
➡️Russian strikes continue on Ukraine’s ports.
