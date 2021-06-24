Gym Owners in Odisha appeal to CM for Compensation

TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Gym Owners Association has written a letter to the Chief Minister with an appeal to reopen the gymnasiums as a vital health service to combat Corona and also requested to be compensated appropriately.



In the letter signed by President Dr. Satyajit Dash, they claimed that gyms should not be considered as a place to spread coronavirus, and instead they can play the role of a hospital or care centre that help people improve their immune system.



They made some valid arguments to push their demand and requested the Chief Minister to consider those. The points are mentioned below.

