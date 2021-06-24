Gym Owners in Odisha appeal to CM for Compensation
The All Odisha Gym Owners Association has written a letter to the Chief Minister with an appeal to reopen the gymnasiums as a vital health service to combat Corona and also requested to be compensated appropriately.
TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Gym Owners Association has written a letter to the Chief Minister with an appeal to reopen the gymnasiums as a vital health service to combat Corona and also requested to be compensated appropriately.
In the letter signed by President Dr. Satyajit Dash, they claimed that gyms should not be considered as a place to spread coronavirus, and instead they can play the role of a hospital or care centre that help people improve their immune system.
They made some valid arguments to push their demand and requested the Chief Minister to consider those. The points are mentioned below.
- The Gym plays the role of a hospital, where many patients are attending the centers on the advice of Doctors to improve their physical health, immune system and locomotion. It is therefore, not to be considered as a place for social gathering and should be rather considered as an essential health service especially in the current scenario.
- Fit India was started to ensure a Healthy India , here we bring to your notice that in addition to Yoga which is proven to help especially in the current scenario, Government must allow Sports Activities as well and both of these can be addressed by reopening Gyms. It is further pertinent to mention here that under your able leadership, India has earned a very good name in sports activities at the international arena.
- Further, The gyms have only been operational for 6 months in the last 15 months which has adversely
affected the financial condition of all Gym owners to a great extent, as we have invested a considerable amount in procuring equipment of international standards, paid rent for the building, maintained the payments of salaries to the trainers and other supporting staffs.
- Since the Government has decided the spread of corona as a national calamity, as a small entrepreneur, we, therefore, demand adequate compensation for the closure of gyms to meet the financial loss.
a) Opening of Gyms with immediate effect.
b) Adequate compensation from 5 lacs to 15 lacs
based on Gym investment.
c) Free electricity for one-year
d) Demand to include Gym in essential health
Services.
e) The Government must ensure free/minimum
interest loan facilities under MSME for Gym Industry.
f) To call for an official discussion with the Gym
associations to access the damage.
Comments are closed.