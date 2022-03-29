Manas Swain Murder Case: Sarmistha Rout and three others in remand.

Insight Bureau: The Crime Branch took a step ahead in cameraman Manas Swain murder case yesterday. The prime accused Sarmistha Rout along with her association Jhuna Bhoi of Dayal Ashram were arrested .

Today, the Crime Branch has taken Sarmistha Rout, retired OIS officer Niranjan Sethi, Jhuna Bhoi and Ranjan Nayak on remand for five days for further questioning.

Sarmistha and her associate Jhuna were arrested by a joint team of Bhadrak Police and Crime Branch on March 28 from Nalanga area of Bhadrak. The duo were then produced before the Court of JMFC, Chandbali.

As per now eight people are arrested in this case- Sarmistha Rout, Jhuna Bhoi, Niranjan Sethi, Ranjan Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak, Vivek Nayak, Krushna Chandra Nayak and Parameswar Rout.

A memory chip is rumoured to be the dark secret of the case which led to the murder.

Manas was allegedly kidnapped on February 7 and murdered at an old age home on the same night.