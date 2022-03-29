Sensex up around 200 pts, Nifty recorded at 17,280 in early trade

Insight Bureau: In early trades, BSE Sensex up around 200 points to reach at 57,800 levels on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty recorded at 17,280, higher by 60 points.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers, up to 2.6 per cent higher.

ITC, NTPC, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech M, ONGC, Coal India, and Hindalco were the top losers on the bourses.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were the lead gainers, up 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Nifty Bank, IT, Consumer Durables were other notable gainers. Nifty Metals, on the flip side, was the top loser.