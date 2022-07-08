Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Several newly elected members including three BJD MPs from Odisha – Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo took oath on Friday in the chamber of the upper house of the Parliament.
 
While, The Senior BJD leader Manas Mangaraj was working as the Media and Public Relations Advisor to the Odisha Government, Sulata Deo was previously advisor to the ‘Mission Shakti’ program of Government of Odisha. She is also spokesperson of BJD.
 
As per the reports, 72 members of the Upper House will retire by the month of July.
