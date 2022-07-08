Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Assassinated

Insight Bureau: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead. He succumbed to the gunshot injuries at the city of Nara. He was 67.

Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech in the southern city of Nara on Friday morning.

He immediately collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital where he has been declared dead.

A 41 years old ex-military man believed to be shooter, has been taken into custody.

Shinzo Abe had served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history.

A one-day national mourning will be observed in India on July 9, 2022 in respect of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, announces PM Narendra Modi.