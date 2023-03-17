Mamata Banerjee to visit Puri; likely to meet Odisha CM Naveen

TNI Bureau: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress’ National President Mamata Banerjee will be on a two-day visit to Odisha on March 21.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee will reach Bhubaneswar on March 21 evening and make a night-stay. On March 22, she will offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is likely to meet her Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik before returning to Kolkata on March 23.

The possible meeting of Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik has sparked speculation of the West Bengal chief minister’s initiative to forge an alliance of regional parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls without keeping Congress in the fold.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today triggering a buzz of non-BJP and non-Congress front in the upcoming election.