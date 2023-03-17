Assam CM vows to close all Madrasas across the State

TNI Bureau: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared his plan to intensify his campaign against madrassas in the state, with the aim of shutting down all of them regardless of government support. He intends to convert these institutions into regular schools that can offer general education instead.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, stating that his government has already closed down 600 madrassas. He emphasized the need for schools, colleges, and universities instead of madrassas. The statement was made at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ event in Belagavi, Karnataka.