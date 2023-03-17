TNI Evening News Headlines – March 17, 2023

➡️Nuapada Tehsildar suspended following death of divyang youth, who attempted self-immolation in front of tehsil office.
➡️5T Secretary VK Pandian on 2 Day visit to Nabarangpur, starting from today.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha on March 21st; likely to visit Puri Srimandir and meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Odisha Drivers Association puts strike on hold after Government assured to consider their demands in three months; threaten self-immolation if demands not met in 90 days.
Related Posts
➡️Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on TMC chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today, in Kolkata.
➡️INDvsAUS: India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the first ODI match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
➡️Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends Imran’s arrest warrants, gives him chance to go to trial court on March 18.
➡️Court has extended ED remand of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia by five more days in a money laundering case.
Comments are closed.