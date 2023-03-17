TNI Evening News Headlines – March 17, 2023

➡️ Nuapada Tehsildar suspended following death of divyang youth, who attempted self-immolation in front of tehsil office.

➡️ 5T Secretary VK Pandian on 2 Day visit to Nabarangpur, starting from today.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha on March 21st; likely to visit Puri Srimandir and meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

➡️ Odisha Drivers Association puts strike on hold after Government assured to consider their demands in three months; threaten self-immolation if demands not met in 90 days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on TMC chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today, in Kolkata.

➡️ INDvsAUS: India beat Australia by 5 wickets in the first ODI match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

➡️ Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends Imran’s arrest warrants, gives him chance to go to trial court on March 18.