Mallikarjun Kharge wins Congress Presidential Election

TNI Bureau: Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday won the election for the new Congress party President.

Mallikarjun Kharge has received 7,897 votes out of a total 9,385 votes. Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor got 1,072 votes while 416 votes were announced invalid.

Kharge will replace party interim chief Sonia Gandhi. This is the first time in 24 years that Congress will get a non-Gandhi chief.

The election of Kharge is widely expected by the party leaders. Congress workers were seen celebrating outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi after Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new party chief.