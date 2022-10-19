Cyclone Sitrang Update: Low pressure in 24 hrs

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department predicted the fresh update on the formation of a low pressure area over southeast and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal.

Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood persisted over the same region extending up to mid tropospheric levels at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th October: tweeted IMD, Bhubaneswar.

Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast and adjoining the East-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The formation is likely to move West-Northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by 22 October, 2022 morning over central Bay of Bengal.