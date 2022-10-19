Make In Odisha Investors’ Meet in Raipur and Kolkata; Know Dates

TNI Bureau: After conducting successful Investors’ Meet in Dubai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Odisha Government has decided to host the investors’ meet at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and at Kolkata in West Bengal.

Investors meet will be held in Raipur on 27th, 28th, 29th October and in Kolkata on 4th, 5th and 6th November.

Apart from addressing investors, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is also expected to have one-on-one interactive sessions with representatives of leading companies.

It is pertinent to mention that the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 will be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th December 2022.