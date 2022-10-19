Odisha CM lays foundation stone for expansion of Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for expansion of Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai today. Patnaik reached Mumbai on Tuesday after attending the Investor’s Meet in Hyderabad.

The Odisha Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai will be expanded to cater to the needs of people from Odisha, who come to Mumbai for various works.

On the occasion Secretary 5T VK Pandian, Sanjeev Chopra, Odisha-Mo Parivar Convener Arup Patnaik and other officers were present.

The Odisha Bhawan has Twenty eight number of AC rooms and Four AC dormitories which are provided to under privileged people from the state of Odisha who come to Mumbai for cancer treatments.

Notably Naveen Patnaik recently attended the Odisha Investor’s Meet in Hyderabad where he discussed various sectors and held discussion with many business leaders and invited them to invest in Odisha.