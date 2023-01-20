Luck smiles after Decades; Rs 5 Crore Lottery Comes Home

Punjab: Joy knew no bounds for an 88-year-old resident of Trivedi Camp in Punjab’s Derabassi as he won Rs 5 crore lottery on Monday.

According to reports Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on January 16. As per the announcement, Mahant Dwarka Dass won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr.

Expressing his happiness over the win of the lottery money before the reporters, Mahant Dwarka Dass said, “I’m feeling happy. I’ve been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my ‘Dera.’

Mahant Dwarka Dass’ family and close associates were seen dancing on the dhol beats as they congratulated the family.

Speaking about his father’s achievement, Mahant Dwarka’s said my father gave money to my nephew to buy a lottery ticket for him. He won it and we are feeling happy.

Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director, said that after completing the prescribed procedure, amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax.”