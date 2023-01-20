CBI books Kolkata Businessman, Cops; Know Why

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered case against businessman and an unknown officials of Kolkata police. The Central investigation agency reportedly booked the duo on charges of scandalising judiciary, ED and other government officials.

It is alleged that Amit Agarwal, the businessman, and the unnamed city police officer are involved in laundering of ill-gotten money of Jharkhand Chief Minister Minister Hemant Soren.

The CBI’s decision to book the businessman and cop came days after the Jharkhand High Court ordered a probe into their role in scandalising the judiciary, the ED and other government officials.

On January 18, the CBI registered an FIR where in it alleged that Aggarwal gave false information to the Kolkata Police about extortion by lawyer Rajeev Kumar, who was representing a petitioner in two PILs seeking the court’s order for the following: the prosecution of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for owning a mining lease, and a CBI and ED investigation into the alleged ownership of shell companies and money laundering by Soren family.

Kumar was arrested based on the compliant filed against him by Aggarwal at Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata. He had allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore for dismissing a PIL.