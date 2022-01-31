Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty superannuates from Service

Insight Bureau: Army Officer from Odisha Lt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, has superannuated from service.

A native of Jayabada village of Jagatsinghpur district, Mohanty had illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 1 February 2021. He was previously the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command.

In a career spanning four decades, the General officer served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and occupied a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, Mohanty was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Rajput Regiment in June 1982.

He has commanded battalions in both Jammu and Kashmir, in Northeast India, UN multi-national brigade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a mountain brigade along the India-China border and a mountain division in Assam. He also served as a military advisor to the Seychelles Government.