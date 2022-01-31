TNI News Headlines – January 31, 2022

Key News Headlines of – January 31, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Lt. Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty superannuated from service today
151

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 547 more COVID positive cases & 528 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 507 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8181 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1201546.

➡️ Government of India approves sale of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for Rs 12,100 crore.

➡️ Odisha Government issues COVID-19 Unlock Guidelines for February; night curfew timings have been relaxed by an hour.

➡️ Puri Jagannatha Temple to reopen for devotees from tomorrow; SJTA issues SOP.

➡️ Days after Bhubaneswar witnessed protests demanding cancellation of the Plus 2 board exams, several students from various colleges launched a peaceful protest at Master Canteen Chhak in Bhubaneswar today demanding the conduct of Board exams.

➡️ Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti, Sena Medal took over the charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) as Commander today.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 166.59 Cr today.

➡️ Lt. Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty superannuated from service today.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government decides to reopen schools from classes 1 to 12 with 50% capacity from 1 February.

➡️ Maharashtra schools reopened from today.

Related Posts

Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty superannuates from Service

Tata Steel to buy Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. for Rs 12,100…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Colleges, Universities and Schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 in West Bengal from 3rd February.

➡️ Kerala records 42,154 new COVID-19 cases, 729 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Election Commission of India extends ban on political rallies till 11th February.

➡️ Punjab polls: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal declares assets worth Rs 122.77 crore.

➡️ Economic Survey submitted, GDP projected to be 8-8.5% in FY 2022-23.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Why I Killed Gandhi on OTT Platform.

➡️ Sensex soars 813.94 pts to end at 58,014.17; Nifty rallies 237.90 pts to 17,339.85.

➡️ GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark for the 4th time. Rs 1,38,394 crore Gross GST Revenue collected for Jan 2022.

World News

➡️ North Korea confirms test of Hwasong-12 missile capable of striking Guam.

➡️ India’s exports of RTE products rise to $394 mn between April and October ’21.

➡️ Christian priest killed in the Peshawar city of Pakistan.

➡️ India Inks $375 Million Deal With Philippines For Sale Of BrahMos Missiles Today.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.