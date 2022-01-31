TNI News Headlines – January 31, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 547 more COVID positive cases & 528 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 507 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8181 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1201546.

➡️ Government of India approves sale of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for Rs 12,100 crore.

➡️ Odisha Government issues COVID-19 Unlock Guidelines for February; night curfew timings have been relaxed by an hour.

➡️ Puri Jagannatha Temple to reopen for devotees from tomorrow; SJTA issues SOP.

➡️ Days after Bhubaneswar witnessed protests demanding cancellation of the Plus 2 board exams, several students from various colleges launched a peaceful protest at Master Canteen Chhak in Bhubaneswar today demanding the conduct of Board exams.

➡️ Brigadier Vignesh Mahanti, Sena Medal took over the charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area (COSA) as Commander today.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 166.59 Cr today.

➡️ Lt. Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty superannuated from service today.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government decides to reopen schools from classes 1 to 12 with 50% capacity from 1 February.

➡️ Maharashtra schools reopened from today.

➡️ Colleges, Universities and Schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 in West Bengal from 3rd February.

➡️ Kerala records 42,154 new COVID-19 cases, 729 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Election Commission of India extends ban on political rallies till 11th February.

➡️ Punjab polls: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal declares assets worth Rs 122.77 crore.

➡️ Economic Survey submitted, GDP projected to be 8-8.5% in FY 2022-23.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Why I Killed Gandhi on OTT Platform.

➡️ Sensex soars 813.94 pts to end at 58,014.17; Nifty rallies 237.90 pts to 17,339.85.

➡️ GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark for the 4th time. Rs 1,38,394 crore Gross GST Revenue collected for Jan 2022.

World News

➡️ North Korea confirms test of Hwasong-12 missile capable of striking Guam.

➡️ India’s exports of RTE products rise to $394 mn between April and October ’21.

➡️ Christian priest killed in the Peshawar city of Pakistan.

➡️ India Inks $375 Million Deal With Philippines For Sale Of BrahMos Missiles Today.