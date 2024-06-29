Low-Pressure over Bay of Bengal, Odisha likely to witness heavy rains: IMD

Bhubaneswar– The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Odisha coast, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to move northwestwards over the next two days.

As a result, Odisha is experiencing increased rainfall activity, with some districts witnessing heavy downpours. The IMD issued a yellow warning on Saturday for heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of Odisha.

The districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh are on alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Additionally, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The IMD also warned of squally weather with gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast until June 30, 2024. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea off the Odisha coast and the northwest Bay of Bengal until this date.

According to the IMD, from June 30 to July 1, 2024, heavy rainfall (ranging from 7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and Keonjhar. This anticipated rainfall adds a layer of urgency to the preparations being undertaken by local authorities and residents.