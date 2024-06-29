The Ladakh Tragedy: India Lose 5 Bravehearts

New Delhi: In a tragic incident near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, five Indian Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), lost their lives early Saturday morning. The soldiers were aboard a T-72 tank that sank due to flash floods while crossing the Shyok River during a training exercise.

The incident occurred around 1 am in the Nyoma-Chushul area when the sudden increase in water levels caused the tank to get stuck near Saser Brangsa in Eastern Ladakh. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that rescue teams rushed to the location but, due to the high current and rising water levels, the rescue mission was unsuccessful, resulting in the tragic loss of the tank crew.

The deceased Indian Army Personnel were identified as RIS MRK Reddy, HAV Subhan Khan, DFR Bhupndra Negi, L/DFR Ekeidaung Teiram, CFN Sadarbonia Nagaraju.

The Indian Army expressed deep regret over the loss of its brave personnel while they were operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. “Rescue operations are underway,” stated the Fire and Fury Corps. “Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his condolences to the families of the soldiers. “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,” Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his sorrow. “Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh,” Kharge said. “Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers.”

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, paid his respects to the fallen soldiers. “The news of the martyrdom of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident during a military exercise of tank crossing a river in Ladakh is extremely sad,” Gandhi wrote on X. “I pay my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember their dedication, service, and sacrifice.”

The area around Ladakh has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, contributing to hazardous conditions. Similar adverse weather conditions have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, with landslides causing damage and disruption in Shimla, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

As rescue operations continue and the nation mourns, the bravery and sacrifice of these five soldiers will be remembered as a testament to their dedication to protecting India’s borders and ensuring the country’s safety. The tragic loss underscores the inherent risks faced by military personnel in their line of duty and the profound impact on their families and the nation.