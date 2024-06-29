TNI Evening News Headlines – June 29, 2024

➡️8-year-old killed in crocodile attack in Ghata Sahi under Tikarpada. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family.
➡️Odisha CM will regularly hold the hearing of public grievances at a designated cell in Bhubaneswar from July 1.
➡️CCTV will be installed at all mandis in Odisha to check corruption: Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️The uniform of high school students in Odisha is likely to be changed in the coming days.
➡️Setting dog on lady journalist case: Police visits ex-minister & BJD leader’s house for 2nd time.
➡️Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur during the next 24 hours.
➡️LAccMI bus will be renamed as ‘Mukhyamantri Bus Seva’.
➡️Five Army soldiers lost their lives during a tank warfare exercise in the Shyok river in Ladakh region when the tanks got flooded due to sudden increase in water level.
➡️IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over Northwest and Northeast India.
➡️Delhi Airport Terminal 1 closure leads to cancellation of over 20 Flights on Saturday.
➡️NEET malpractices case: CBI gets custody of four accused till July 2.
➡️Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha was appointed as the JD(U)’s working president. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as JD(U) chief.
➡️Delhi Court sends Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Judicial Custody till July 12th in a CBI case related to excise policy matter.
➡️Indian Navy participates in world’s largest international maritime exercise.
➡️Ravi Agarwal appointed as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
➡️T20 World Cup: India win the toss and elect to bat first in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup.
