Low pressure in 48 hrs; Odisha to experience heavy rainfall

This was predicted by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Low Pressure next week; may affect Odisha
117

TNI Bureau: Odisha will witness a increase in rainfall activities from today under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. This was predicted by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

According to IMD’s regional centre, several parts of Odisha will experience heavy to heavy rainfall today.

Related Posts

Naveen approves Rs 2000 Cr VSSUT Transformation Master Plan

Odisha-Mo Parivar ensures Dignified Cremation of…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several parts of Odisha including Khordha, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam witnessed light to moderate rainfall from the early morning today.

As per IMD, the low pressure area is likely to develop around September 20 over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.