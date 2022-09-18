Low pressure in 48 hrs; Odisha to experience heavy rainfall

TNI Bureau: Odisha will witness a increase in rainfall activities from today under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. This was predicted by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

According to IMD’s regional centre, several parts of Odisha will experience heavy to heavy rainfall today.

Several parts of Odisha including Khordha, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam witnessed light to moderate rainfall from the early morning today.

As per IMD, the low pressure area is likely to develop around September 20 over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.