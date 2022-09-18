MMS Scandal hits Chandigarh University; Accused Girl Arrested

TNI Bureau: A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University on Saturday night after a girl student from the university was caught red-handed making videos of 60 other girls taking bath. Another student from the university allegedly posted the videos on YouTube.

Soon after the incident, a huge uproar was seen against the university management. Police reached the spot after they were informed about the case.

As per the initial probe, the matter appears to be of sharing inappropriate videos on social media, said police officers.

Notably, the girls who tried to commit suicide, have been admitted to a hospital. However, University administration has denied reports of any of the students trying to commit suicide.

They said one of the students fainted during the protests and was hence taken to the hospital.

Police have registered a case and the accused girl has been arrested. She has accused her alleged boyfriend (who is reportedly staying in Shimla) of blackmailing her and forcing her to capture those videos, according to sources. She also showed his photo to everyone when confronted.