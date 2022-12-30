Lovebirds hugging on running Motorcycle; Video goes Viral

Video of two lovebirds hugging on a running motorcycle went viral on social media platforms after it was captured and shared by an unknown person.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a man, named Ajay Kumar (22) is hugging his girlfriend K Shailaja (19 while she is seating on the fuel tank of the two-wheeler.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The video, which is claimed to be from the steel plant road of Visakhapatnam, was shot by a man who was traveling in a car.

Visakhapatnam Police soon started an probe into the matter after it received the viral video and arrested the young couple. Cops filed a case under sections 336, 279, 132 and 129 Motor Vehicle Act and seized the bike.

According to media reports, police also summoned the parents of both Ajay and Shailaja and their counselling was done.