Manoj Mishra appointed Principal Secretary of E&IT Dept, Odisha

Odisha Government on Thursday appointed Manoj Kumar Mishra as Principal Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department.

A 2000 batch officer, Mishra will also remain in additional charge of Special Secretary to Government (Rail Co-ordination), Commerce & Transport Department.

An official notification has been issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department a day after his resignation was accepted by the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

Mishra has played a key role in the transformation of IT sector in Odisha.