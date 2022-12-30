TNI Evening News Headlines- December 30, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi, who lost his mother Heeraben Modi on Friday morning, virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, in West Bengal.
➡️ Odisha Government promotes 3 IPS officers to the rank of DIG and appoints new SPs for 11 districts.
 
➡️ Odisha Government announces another 4 pc hike in dearness allowance.
 
➡️ Flight Service between Rourkela & Bhubaneswar is all set to begin on January 7, 2023.
 
➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.
 
➡️ Former international hockey players Lilima Minz, Stanli Victor Minz tied the not today.
➡️ India surpasses 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres before December 31 deadline: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
➡️ PM Narendra Modi speaks to cricketer Rishabh Pant’s mother, inquires about his health: Officials. Rishabh Pant is now stable.
 
➡️ Forex reserves drop by USD 691 million to USD 562.81 billion for the week ended December 23: RBI data.
 
➡️ Death toll in Cambodia casino fire rises to 25.
