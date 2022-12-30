TNI Evening News Headlines- December 30, 2022

➡️ Odisha Government promotes 3 IPS officers to the rank of DIG and appoints new SPs for 11 districts.

➡️ Odisha Government announces another 4 pc hike in dearness allowance.

➡️ Flight Service between Rourkela & Bhubaneswar is all set to begin on January 7, 2023.

➡️ Sand artis t Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.

➡️ Former international hockey players Lilima Minz, Stanli Victor Minz tied the not today.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi, who lost his mother Heeraben Modi on Friday morning, virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, in West Bengal.

➡️ India surpasses 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres before December 31 deadline: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi speaks to cricketer Rishabh Pant’s mother, inquires about his health: Officials. Rishabh Pant is now stable.

➡️ Forex reserves drop by USD 691 million to USD 562.81 billion for the week ended December 23: RBI data.